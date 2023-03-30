Lantz Financial LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Northern Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,455,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,006,883,000 after acquiring an additional 248,837 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,570 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,457,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,377 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,906,000 after buying an additional 239,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in Northern Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,690,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $230,239,000 after buying an additional 324,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTRS. Barclays boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.32.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.13. The company had a trading volume of 244,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,825. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $121.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.37 and a 200 day moving average of $90.34.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 48.86%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

