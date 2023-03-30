Lantz Financial LLC Cuts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lantz Financial LLC decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $37.41. 8,694,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,933,771. The firm has a market cap of $141.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.