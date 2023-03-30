Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.18

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.18 and traded as low as C$30.77. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$31.06, with a volume of 211,939 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.17.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Cuts Dividend

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.06%.

(Get Rating)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.