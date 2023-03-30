L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,201 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.13% of L3Harris Technologies worth $51,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 280.9% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,234,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

LHX stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.04. The company had a trading volume of 381,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,331. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.73 and a 1 year high of $264.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.03.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

