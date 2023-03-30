KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.25

Shares of KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.25 and traded as low as C$10.15. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.16, with a volume of 8,350 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77, a P/E/G ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.23%.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

