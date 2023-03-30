KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Down 88.7% in March

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the February 28th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KOSÉ Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KSRYY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.75. 1,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,186. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30. KOSÉ has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $23.84.

About KOSÉ

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

