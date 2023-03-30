Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Shares Up 6.8%

Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 457,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 330,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Kootenay Silver Stock Up 16.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47.

About Kootenay Silver

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering an area of approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

