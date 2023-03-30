Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.80

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €33.80 ($36.34) and last traded at €33.77 ($36.31), with a volume of 42624 shares. The stock had previously closed at €33.46 ($35.97).
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADRNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.50 ($30.65) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.90 ($33.23) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.80 ($34.19) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($34.41) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €31.59 ($33.97).
The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is €29.94.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
