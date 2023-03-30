Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.80

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €33.80 ($36.34) and last traded at €33.77 ($36.31), with a volume of 42624 shares. The stock had previously closed at €33.46 ($35.97).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADRNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.50 ($30.65) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.90 ($33.23) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.80 ($34.19) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($34.41) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €31.59 ($33.97).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is €29.94.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported €0.74 ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.68 ($0.73) by €0.06 ($0.06). The company had revenue of €23.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €24.95 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

