Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in March

Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on KONMY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Konami Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. CLSA cut shares of Konami Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Konami Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Konami Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KONMY remained flat at C$23.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. Konami Group has a twelve month low of C$20.68 and a twelve month high of C$34.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.97.

Konami Group Company Profile

Konami Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment, amusement, gaming and systems, and sports businesses. The company's Digital Entertainment Business manufactures and sells amusement machines with arcade games, computer and video games, mobile games, and card games.

