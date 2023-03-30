Komodo (KMD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.66 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $38.93 million and $4.66 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00130921 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00053032 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00037252 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000964 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

