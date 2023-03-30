KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in KeyCorp by 3,380.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 634.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

KeyCorp Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE KEY traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,512,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,188,332. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.32. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $23.95.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Stories

