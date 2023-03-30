Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) fell 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.60 and last traded at $41.82. 7,354 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 223,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KROS. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Cowen began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KROS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6,284.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 621,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after buying an additional 611,459 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,599,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,465,000 after buying an additional 591,959 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 466.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 520,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,996,000 after purchasing an additional 428,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,374,000 after purchasing an additional 307,105 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,863,000 after purchasing an additional 183,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

