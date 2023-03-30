Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.80

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and traded as low as $4.06. Keppel shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Keppel Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96.
Keppel Company Profile
Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keppel (KPELF)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.