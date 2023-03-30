Kelly Steckelberg Sells 3,224 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $219,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $220,263.68.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $228,807.28.

On Thursday, February 9th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $253,406.40.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $218,587.20.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $227,388.72.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of ZM traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,830,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,519. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $127.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.81 and its 200-day moving average is $74.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of -0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

