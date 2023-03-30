Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Down 62.4% in March

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the February 28th total of 144,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 490,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, President James C. Baker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,900.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 374,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,417.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Trading of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE KYN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.51. 548,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,690. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

