Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Down 62.4% in March

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the February 28th total of 144,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 490,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, President James C. Baker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,900.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 374,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,417.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
