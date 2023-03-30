Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Position Lifted by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics comprises about 3.5% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $87,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $323.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.44.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.89. The company had a trading volume of 69,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,613. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.26 and a twelve month high of $278.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.51.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $40,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,457.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Healy sold 6,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $1,204,797.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $40,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,457.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,227 shares of company stock worth $4,141,825. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

