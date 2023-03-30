Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Short Interest Down 87.6% in March

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the February 28th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Kamada Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,907. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Kamada has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Get Kamada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMDA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada

About Kamada

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 33,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 32.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.