Jubilee Metals Group (OTC:JUBPF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 17 at Berenberg Bank

Jubilee Metals Group (OTC:JUBPF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 20 ($0.25) to GBX 17 ($0.21) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Jubilee Metals Group Stock Performance

JUBPF remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday. Jubilee Metals Group has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.

About Jubilee Metals Group

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

