Jubilee Metals Group (OTC:JUBPF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 17 at Berenberg Bank

Jubilee Metals Group (OTC:JUBPF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 20 ($0.25) to GBX 17 ($0.21) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Jubilee Metals Group Stock Performance
JUBPF remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday. Jubilee Metals Group has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.
About Jubilee Metals Group
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jubilee Metals Group (JUBPF)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.