JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 60,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,577 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 73,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 59,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 107,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 26,096 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.14. 838,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,926,291. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.23. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $62.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

