John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.3475 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

NYSE:WLYB remained flat at $37.20 during trading hours on Thursday. 29 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.31. John Wiley & Sons has a twelve month low of $34.46 and a twelve month high of $54.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $384,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.