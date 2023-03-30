Joann Covington Sells 9,112 Shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Stock

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) insider Joann Covington sold 9,112 shares of Proterra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $13,759.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,199.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PTRA stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,280,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,140. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69. Proterra Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $362.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Proterra had a negative net margin of 76.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Proterra Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Proterra from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Proterra from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Proterra during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Proterra during the fourth quarter worth $979,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Proterra by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 27,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Proterra by 507.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 202,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 168,954 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Proterra by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the period. 60.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

