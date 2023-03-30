Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Short Interest Update

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Jiayin Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Jiayin Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.03. 87,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,740. Jiayin Group has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jiayin Group in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jiayin Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Jiayin Group by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in the operation of an online individual finance marketplace in China, which connects individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

