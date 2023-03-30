Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $160.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

WING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lowered Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wingstop from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Wingstop from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.11.

WING stock opened at $179.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.59. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $193.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.89.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

In related news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Wingstop by 535.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

