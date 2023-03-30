JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) Trading Up 12.7%

Shares of JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) were up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 79,433 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 427,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

JanOne Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.91.

Get JanOne alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JanOne

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JanOne stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.12% of JanOne worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JanOne Company Profile

JanOne, Inc engages on the development of treatments for diseases that cause severe pain. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology. The Biotechnology segment focuses on finding treatments for conditions that cause severe pain and bringing to market drugs with non-addictive pain-relieving properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JanOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JanOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.