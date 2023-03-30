Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 211,061 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,061 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 14.0% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $49,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $72.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $81.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.13.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.
