Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 183,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 117,405 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,362,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,170,000. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DBMF opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $816.20 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.13. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $35.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.58.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

