Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $260,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Linde by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth $6,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Linde Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

LIN opened at $349.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $336.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.00. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $362.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

