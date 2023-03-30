Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,820 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 336,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 51,456 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,535,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.19. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

