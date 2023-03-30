Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UMC shares. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America started coverage on United Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on United Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Microelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

UMC opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $9.61.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 31.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

