Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Update

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 98.9% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Jackpot Digital Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JPOTF traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. 122,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,652. Jackpot Digital has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

Jackpot Digital Company Profile

Jackpot Digital, Inc engages as a software developer and supplier to the Gaming industry. It focuses on the provision of electronic tables, mobile gaming on cruise ships and hotel industry, and horse racing for fantasy sports industry. The company was founded on May 27, 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

