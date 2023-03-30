Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Update

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 98.9% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Jackpot Digital Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JPOTF traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. 122,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,652. Jackpot Digital has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.
Jackpot Digital Company Profile
