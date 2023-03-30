J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Argus currently has $170.00 price objective on the stock.

SJM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.09.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $157.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.42 and a 200-day moving average of $149.31. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 394.0% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

