Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Short Interest Update

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 312.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Itaú Corpbanca Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE ITCB traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,418. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.96. Itaú Corpbanca has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22.

Institutional Trading of Itaú Corpbanca

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 196.5% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 265,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 176,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

