iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Bought by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF comprises about 1.0% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,936. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.52. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $74.96 and a 1 year high of $96.00.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

