iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Holdings Trimmed by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.69. The company had a trading volume of 185,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,595. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.