iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 235,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 9.6% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $19,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period.

IWP opened at $88.92 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $103.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.04 and a 200-day moving average of $86.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

