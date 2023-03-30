iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Lessened by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IWM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,006,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,301,328. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

