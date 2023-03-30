iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s Largest Position

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,681 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 34.8% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $78,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.35. 386,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,305. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $256.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

