iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 214,585 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.14% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $45,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 430.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MUB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.59. 860,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,582. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.34. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $109.79.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

