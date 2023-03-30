iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVLU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 160,397.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,396,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393,280 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,498,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,190 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,749,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,047,000 after purchasing an additional 852,634 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 115.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 955,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,872,000 after purchasing an additional 512,333 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,814,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $24.70. 3,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,617. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $26.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

