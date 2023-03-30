iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.11 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

