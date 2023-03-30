iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Sold by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises about 0.9% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 62.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 18,527 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after acquiring an additional 182,335 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after acquiring an additional 842,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.54. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

