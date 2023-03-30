iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Up 120.2% in March

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,900 shares, a growth of 120.2% from the February 28th total of 257,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,022,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $88.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $103.76.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,860,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

