iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.88. 515,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,528. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.24.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.