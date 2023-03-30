iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.3% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $245.22. 668,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,351. The firm has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.61. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $277.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

