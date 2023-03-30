iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) is Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,471,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,233 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,243,000 after purchasing an additional 371,613 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,673,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 635,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,193,000 after purchasing an additional 249,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,097,000 after purchasing an additional 145,843 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
TLH stock opened at $112.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.51. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
