Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $15.93 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 9.3% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $15,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.92. 95,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,653. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $78.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

