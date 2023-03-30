Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.32. 847,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,035,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IOVA shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.8% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,085,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after buying an additional 453,337 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,504,000 after buying an additional 104,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

