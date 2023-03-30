Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVAGet Rating)’s stock price fell 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.32. 847,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,035,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IOVA shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.8% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,085,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after buying an additional 453,337 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,504,000 after buying an additional 104,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.