IOTA Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $586.20 million and $9.76 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003560 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00010467 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

