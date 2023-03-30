Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 380 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 669,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $148,535,000 after acquiring an additional 52,481 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NSC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $208.76. The stock had a trading volume of 327,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,634. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.03. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

