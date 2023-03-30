Investment Management of Virginia LLC Purchases 38,478 Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,478 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF makes up about 3.1% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $15,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.89. 110,648 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average of $71.46. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

